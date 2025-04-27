Left Menu

YSRCP Urges Immediate Implementation of 'Talliki Vandanam' for Andhra Pradesh's Schoolchildren

The YSRCP is pressing the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh to promptly implement the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme, part of their election promises, which provides Rs 15,000 annually for schoolchildren. Criticism is leveled at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for not fulfilling these promises, reportedly due to financial constraints.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP has intensified its demand for the NDA government to activate the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme immediately, emphasizing its role in their election commitments. This initiative guarantees annual financial aid of Rs 15,000 for every school-going child, crucial for supporting education in disadvantaged families across Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference, YSRCP leader Nagarjuna challenged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to fulfill his commitment by depositing Rs 15,000 into the mothers' accounts of schoolchildren without further delay. He pointed out that previous regimes had effectively invested Rs 72,903 crore in education, contrasting sharply with the current administration's hesitance due to alleged fiscal deficiencies.

Nagarjuna criticized the proposal of installment payments as a tactic to dodge election promises, misleading the public under a guise of financial mismanagement. Further, he accused the NDA government of neglecting education in favor of increasing liquor availability, signaling misplaced priorities jeopardizing students' futures.

