Left Menu

Electoral Literacy Clubs: Empowering Punjab's Future Voters

Electoral literacy clubs (ELCs) in Punjab are effectively promoting electoral awareness among young voters with over 3,000 clubs in educational institutions. By engaging students in debates, mock elections, and awareness campaigns, ELCs foster responsible citizenship. A dedicated portal will streamline operations and increase visibility of these initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-04-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 23:24 IST
Electoral Literacy Clubs: Empowering Punjab's Future Voters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Punjab, Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) are playing a pivotal role in enhancing electoral awareness among young voters, according to the state's chief electoral officer.

The state boasts over 3,000 ELCs in schools, colleges, and universities, driving a powerful movement to educate the youth about democratic participation. These clubs engage students through debates, mock elections, and voter awareness campaigns.

The office has launched an online newsletter, ELC Patrika, documenting successful initiatives, and is developing a digital portal to monitor club activities more efficiently, heralding a new era of electoral education in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025