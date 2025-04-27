Electoral Literacy Clubs: Empowering Punjab's Future Voters
Electoral literacy clubs (ELCs) in Punjab are effectively promoting electoral awareness among young voters with over 3,000 clubs in educational institutions. By engaging students in debates, mock elections, and awareness campaigns, ELCs foster responsible citizenship. A dedicated portal will streamline operations and increase visibility of these initiatives.
- Country:
- India
In Punjab, Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) are playing a pivotal role in enhancing electoral awareness among young voters, according to the state's chief electoral officer.
The state boasts over 3,000 ELCs in schools, colleges, and universities, driving a powerful movement to educate the youth about democratic participation. These clubs engage students through debates, mock elections, and voter awareness campaigns.
The office has launched an online newsletter, ELC Patrika, documenting successful initiatives, and is developing a digital portal to monitor club activities more efficiently, heralding a new era of electoral education in Punjab.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha's Higher Education Revolution: New Act Promises Transformation
Brains at Risk: The Educational Cost of Childhood Lead Exposure in Indonesia
Political Rifts and Educational Reforms: Inside Maharashtra's NCP Dynamics
Empowering Education: Scholarships and Reforms for Haryana's Underprivileged
AICTE's Bold Move: AI to Revolutionize Technical Education