Electoral Literacy Clubs: Empowering Punjab's Future Voters

In Punjab, Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) are playing a pivotal role in enhancing electoral awareness among young voters, according to the state's chief electoral officer.

The state boasts over 3,000 ELCs in schools, colleges, and universities, driving a powerful movement to educate the youth about democratic participation. These clubs engage students through debates, mock elections, and voter awareness campaigns.

The office has launched an online newsletter, ELC Patrika, documenting successful initiatives, and is developing a digital portal to monitor club activities more efficiently, heralding a new era of electoral education in Punjab.

