West Bengal SSC Updates Recruitment List Amidst Protests
The West Bengal School Service Commission has issued a revised list of 300 eligible teachers to district inspectors after earlier omissions caused by human error. Protests continue as more teachers demand verification of their untainted status. The Supreme Court's April ruling led to termination affecting 25,753 staff.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:49 IST
The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) sent a revised list of 300 "eligible" teachers to district inspectors on Monday, after earlier omissions due to human error, an official reported.
Protests ensue as some teachers, dismissed following a Supreme Court decision, push for separation of tainted and untainted among 25,753 candidates from the 2016 recruitment tests.
The Supreme Court's April order terminated many teachers' contracts due to recruitment irregularities, but allowed untainted teachers to continue until December 31 following a subsequent order.
