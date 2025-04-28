West Bengal SSC Updates Recruitment List Amidst Protests

The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) sent a revised list of 300 "eligible" teachers to district inspectors on Monday, after earlier omissions due to human error, an official reported.

Protests ensue as some teachers, dismissed following a Supreme Court decision, push for separation of tainted and untainted among 25,753 candidates from the 2016 recruitment tests.

The Supreme Court's April order terminated many teachers' contracts due to recruitment irregularities, but allowed untainted teachers to continue until December 31 following a subsequent order.

(With inputs from agencies.)