Left Menu

Nagaland Education Crisis: Pressure Groups Demand Action

The Nagaland government has halved the deadline for a panel to report on regularizing 147 assistant professors, leading to potential protests from pressure groups starting April 29. The government is calling for these groups to halt their planned agitation, citing ongoing efforts to resolve the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 28-04-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 23:07 IST
Nagaland Education Crisis: Pressure Groups Demand Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaland government has decided to reduce the timeline for a panel to submit recommendations on the contentious regularization of 147 assistant professors. This decision has sparked potential protests scheduled to begin on April 29 by various pressure groups.

Following a series of meetings with stakeholders, including the Naga Students' Federation (NSF), Combined Technical Aspirants Nagaland (CTAN), and Nagaland NET Qualified Forum (NNQF), Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang announced the cabinet's decision to shorten the reporting period of the High Power Committee (HPC) from eight weeks to four.

The government is urging agitating groups to call off their protests, indicating a commitment to resolving the matter efficiently. Despite these assurances, CTAN and NNQF have rejected the government's proposal, planning to intensify their protests outside the Directorate of Higher Education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025