Nagaland Education Crisis: Pressure Groups Demand Action

The Nagaland government has decided to reduce the timeline for a panel to submit recommendations on the contentious regularization of 147 assistant professors. This decision has sparked potential protests scheduled to begin on April 29 by various pressure groups.

Following a series of meetings with stakeholders, including the Naga Students' Federation (NSF), Combined Technical Aspirants Nagaland (CTAN), and Nagaland NET Qualified Forum (NNQF), Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang announced the cabinet's decision to shorten the reporting period of the High Power Committee (HPC) from eight weeks to four.

The government is urging agitating groups to call off their protests, indicating a commitment to resolving the matter efficiently. Despite these assurances, CTAN and NNQF have rejected the government's proposal, planning to intensify their protests outside the Directorate of Higher Education.

(With inputs from agencies.)