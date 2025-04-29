Bishkek Hosts Workshop on Legal Framework for AI and Responsible Data Use

On 1 April 2025, a pivotal workshop titled "Responsible Use of Data and Formation of a Global Legal Framework for Artificial Intelligence" was held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Organized by the Journalists’ Public Association with the support of the UNESCO Regional Office in Almaty, the event gathered a broad spectrum of participants, including representatives from government agencies, the private sector, media outlets, non-governmental organizations, and academic and legal experts.

The workshop aimed to address the pressing need for balanced regulation in the evolving field of artificial intelligence (AI), emphasizing the importance of human rights, data protection, and fair use of technology.

Opening Remarks: The Regulatory Balancing Act

In his opening address, Dastan Bekeshev, a deputy of the Jogorku Kenesh (the Kyrgyz Parliament), underlined the dual nature of AI: its immense potential in sectors like education, healthcare, and public services, and the significant legal challenges it introduces.

He stressed the necessity for an optimal legal framework that would encourage innovation while safeguarding the public from risks such as data breaches, fraud, and other cybercrimes. Bekeshev specifically raised concerns about the risk of confidential information leakage if AI tools are used carelessly by government officials. He called for greater vigilance from national security agencies to address these vulnerabilities.

Global Perspectives: Lessons from Major Economies

Elira Turdubaeva, a researcher from the University of Miami, presented a comparative analysis of AI regulations around the world. Her study showed that:

China adopts comprehensive regulations with a focus on national security.

The United States applies a fragmented approach, with different regulations across states and sectors.

The European Union enforces a systemic framework through a risk-based classification system, most notably reflected in the EU AI Act.

Turdubaeva noted that in Kyrgyzstan, AI regulation is currently incorporated in Chapter 23 of the draft Digital Code, which was approved in its first reading by the Jogorku Kenesh. However, she advocated for a standalone AI legislation modeled after the EU’s AI Act to comprehensively govern this rapidly advancing field.

National Innovations in AI and Legal Services

Cholpon Bakirova from the Ministry of Justice introduced Jardam.kg, an innovative online platform designed to provide the public with straightforward legal guidance on common issues related to housing, land, labor rights, family law, and administrative procedures.

Further showcasing national advancements, Nursultan Bakashov highlighted the development of Akylai, the first AI-powered assistant in the Kyrgyz language. The project involved building a corpus of over 100 million Kyrgyz words, resulting in a system that offers language translation, voice support, and other AI-driven services tailored for Kyrgyz speakers.

AI in Education and Visual Media

The workshop also explored AI’s transformative impact on education and media:

Aemilia Ydyrysova introduced Okuuchu Intelligence (Okuchuu AI) , an AI-driven tool aimed at enhancing the educational experience through personalized learning pathways and interactive content.

Insan Bakirov from 7 Neiro company discussed modern AI solutions in the field of visual content creation and editing. He demonstrated how neural networks are revolutionizing the production of images and videos, enabling faster, more creative content generation for media and business purposes.

Human Rights in the Age of AI

The final presentation, delivered by Tattibubu Ergeshbaeva, an independent lawyer and activist, tackled one of the most critical dimensions of AI development: the protection of human rights. Her presentation, titled "Human Rights Protection in the Age of AI: Legal Approaches to Ensuring Fairness, Transparency, and Accountability of Algorithms," emphasized that as technologies evolve, legislation must also adapt.

She called on lawmakers to ensure that AI development does not compromise fundamental freedoms, advocating for clear, enforceable standards on fairness, transparency, and the accountability of automated systems.

Practical Exercises and Final Recommendations

The workshop concluded with a hands-on session where participants experimented with various AI systems. They observed firsthand how AI outputs could vary depending on question phrasing, context, and underlying data biases—highlighting the need for critical engagement and verification when working with AI-generated content.

At the end of the event, participants agreed on a series of comments and recommendations aimed at shaping a national policy framework. These recommendations will be compiled and sent to relevant government agencies and stakeholders, contributing to the ongoing development of AI governance in Kyrgyzstan.

The workshop marked a significant step forward in raising awareness about the responsible use of AI and the urgent need for a comprehensive legal framework that protects society while fostering innovation.