YouTube's Role in Creative Economy and Education in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with YouTube CEO Neal Mohan on Tuesday to explore opportunities in the creative economy, particularly in Mumbai, and prepare for the WAVES Summit. They also deliberated on expanding YouTube's role in the education sector.

Fadnavis announced the establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) in Mumbai, highlighting YouTube's pivotal involvement. He emphasized the importance of the social media giant's collaboration with the state government to enhance educational initiatives through technical assistance.

The collaboration aims to make a significant impact on education, especially in remote areas. Fadnavis believes educational content on YouTube, delivered creatively, can drive transformative learning experiences for students, fundamentally altering educational landscapes.

