Ragging Controversy at BJ Medical College: Students Suspended

Three postgraduate students at BJ Medical College in Pune were suspended and evicted from their hostel following allegations of ragging their juniors. A complaint from the victim's mother led to an investigation, resulting in the suspension and reassignment of affected students to other mentors.

In a significant move by BJ Medical College, a reputed state-run institution in Pune, three postgraduate students have been suspended and evicted from the hostel due to ragging allegations. The institute acted swiftly on a complaint lodged by the mother of a junior student, revealing harassment endured at the hands of these seniors.

The Maharashtra government-run college initiated an internal inquiry after receiving the complaint. Dr. Eknath Pawar, the dean, confirmed the actions against three second-year orthopaedics postgraduates after thorough investigation by the anti-ragging committee. The complaint had been submitted at Mumbai's Mantralaya and forwarded to college authorities in Pune.

The internal probe revealed that the accused students used intimidating language and subjected juniors to both mental and sometimes physical harassment. As a remedial measure, the dean also replaced the head of the Orthopaedic Department and reassigned victimized students to new mentors, ensuring their academic environment offered them support and safety.

