Mizoram Board to Announce Class 12 Results on May 6
The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will release the class 12 exam results on May 6. They will be available at the MBSE office in Aizawl and its regional office in Lunglei. Additionally, results can be accessed online via the board's official websites.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:19 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant announcement, the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) is all set to declare the results for the class 12 examinations on May 6. This announcement was confirmed by board officials on Thursday.
The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam results will be unveiled at the main MBSE office located in Chaltlang, Aizawl, and also at its regional office in Lunglei according to the officials.
For added convenience, students will have the option to view and download their results online from the official MBSE websites, namely www.mbse.edu.in and www.mbseonline.com.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Election Dispute: Gonzalez Challenges Ecuador Presidential Results
24 Achieve Perfection in JEE Main 2025 as Results Announced
Results announced fro second edition of engineering entrance JEE (Main): National Testing Agency.
Tragic Clash Over Love Affair Results in Brutal Murder
Wall Street Sees Mixed Results Amid Trade Talks and Interest Rate Concerns