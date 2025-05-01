Mizoram Board to Announce Class 12 Results on May 6

In a significant announcement, the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) is all set to declare the results for the class 12 examinations on May 6. This announcement was confirmed by board officials on Thursday.

The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam results will be unveiled at the main MBSE office located in Chaltlang, Aizawl, and also at its regional office in Lunglei according to the officials.

For added convenience, students will have the option to view and download their results online from the official MBSE websites, namely www.mbse.edu.in and www.mbseonline.com.

