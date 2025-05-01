Left Menu

NTA Cracks Down on NEET-UG Misinformation: 122 Channels Identified

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has identified a significant number of Telegram and Instagram channels spreading false information about the NEET-UG exam. These claims have been escalated to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre for further action, while steps are being taken to ensure the exam's integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:37 IST
NTA Cracks Down on NEET-UG Misinformation: 122 Channels Identified
Sikar NEET-UG Candidates Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to uphold the integrity of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG), the National Testing Agency (NTA) has identified over 120 social media channels purportedly spreading false information about the exam, an official disclosed on Thursday.

The NTA's freshly launched Suspicious Claims Reporting Portal has flagged more than 1,500 reports of alleged question paper leaks, prompting the agency to take swift action against 106 Telegram and 16 Instagram channels. These efforts are in response to claims of unauthorized access to the NEET-UG 2025 examination paper.

With the medical entrance test slated for May 4, the Ministry of Education is intensifying its vigilance by collaborating with district magistrates and police superintendents nationwide to avert potential security breaches. Meanwhile, the NTA has urged Telegram and Instagram to shut down these misleading channels and has requested the disclosure of group administrator details for further investigation by law-enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025