NTA Cracks Down on NEET-UG Misinformation: 122 Channels Identified

In a decisive move to uphold the integrity of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG), the National Testing Agency (NTA) has identified over 120 social media channels purportedly spreading false information about the exam, an official disclosed on Thursday.

The NTA's freshly launched Suspicious Claims Reporting Portal has flagged more than 1,500 reports of alleged question paper leaks, prompting the agency to take swift action against 106 Telegram and 16 Instagram channels. These efforts are in response to claims of unauthorized access to the NEET-UG 2025 examination paper.

With the medical entrance test slated for May 4, the Ministry of Education is intensifying its vigilance by collaborating with district magistrates and police superintendents nationwide to avert potential security breaches. Meanwhile, the NTA has urged Telegram and Instagram to shut down these misleading channels and has requested the disclosure of group administrator details for further investigation by law-enforcement agencies.

