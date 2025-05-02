Left Menu

Karnataka Class 10 Results: Record-Breaking Scores and Trends

Twenty-two students scored a perfect 625/625 in Karnataka's Class 10 exams, which boast a pass rate of 66.14%. Girls outperformed boys, achieving a 74% pass rate. Dakshina Kannada led with a 91.12% pass rate. Urban schools slightly outperformed rural, and unaided schools fared best overall.

In a milestone achievement, twenty-two students scored a perfect 625 out of 625 in the Karnataka Class 10 exams, revealed the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Friday. The overall pass percentage for the exams stood at 66.14%, reflecting a rise from last year's figure.

This year's performance also showcased gender-based trends: female students surpassed their male counterparts with a 74% pass rate compared to 58.07% for boys. In terms of location, urban schools attained a pass rate of 67.05%, marginally higher than the 65.47% achieved by rural schools.

District-wise analysis places Dakshina Kannada at the top with a remarkable pass percentage of 91.12%, followed by Udupi and Uttara Kannada. On the contrary, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, and Yadgir districts ranked lowest in performance. Unaided schools emerged as the best performers, documenting an impressive 75.59% pass rate.

