UGC Launches Probe Into KIIT Student Suicides
The University Grants Commission established a committee to investigate consecutive student suicides at KIIT-Bhubaneswar. This follows the tragic death of a Nepalese student. The committee, chaired by Prof. Nageshwar Rao, aims to propose preventative measures, with a report due in 10 days.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has initiated an inquiry into the alarming pattern of student suicides at KIIT-Bhubaneshwar, officials reported on Friday. This move comes in the wake of yet another tragic incident involving a Nepalese student.
The latest case involved a 20-year-old student found deceased in her hostel room. Her death follows the suicide of another Nepalese student, Prakriti Lamsal, earlier this year in February.
In response, the UGC has formed a fact-finding committee led by Prof. Nageshwar Rao, former Vice Chancellor of IGNOU. The committee is tasked with investigating these cases and advising on prevention strategies. Their findings are expected within 10 days, according to UGC Secretary Manish Joshi.
