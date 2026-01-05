Controversy Surrounds Ankita Bhandari Murder Case Investigation
The BJP faces accusations of shielding a 'VIP' in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. The party asserts readiness for an investigation if evidence permits. Despite convictions, demands for a CBI probe persist. Tensions arise amid claims involving a VIP politician and political maneuvering for future elections.
The BJP has been accused of protecting party VIPs in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, with mounting demands for a CBI probe into the 2022 event involving the Rishikesh resort receptionist.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal stated any necessary investigation will occur if substantial evidence emerges. While all accused have been convicted, claims of VIP involvement and evidence tampering were dismissed by the court, which also denied CBI intervention.
The controversy has intensified following a video implicating a former BJP MLA's wife. The BJP alleges opposition parties are politicizing the tragedy ahead of the 2027 Assembly Polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
