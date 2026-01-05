Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Ankita Bhandari Murder Case Investigation

The BJP faces accusations of shielding a 'VIP' in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. The party asserts readiness for an investigation if evidence permits. Despite convictions, demands for a CBI probe persist. Tensions arise amid claims involving a VIP politician and political maneuvering for future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarakhand | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:27 IST
Controversy Surrounds Ankita Bhandari Murder Case Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has been accused of protecting party VIPs in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, with mounting demands for a CBI probe into the 2022 event involving the Rishikesh resort receptionist.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal stated any necessary investigation will occur if substantial evidence emerges. While all accused have been convicted, claims of VIP involvement and evidence tampering were dismissed by the court, which also denied CBI intervention.

The controversy has intensified following a video implicating a former BJP MLA's wife. The BJP alleges opposition parties are politicizing the tragedy ahead of the 2027 Assembly Polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oil Giants Clash with Trump Over Venezuela Strategy

Oil Giants Clash with Trump Over Venezuela Strategy

 Global
2
Bangladesh Cricket Board Seeks ICC Assurance Amid Security Concerns

Bangladesh Cricket Board Seeks ICC Assurance Amid Security Concerns

 Bangladesh
3
Political Clash Over Pune's Development: BJP vs NCP

Political Clash Over Pune's Development: BJP vs NCP

 India
4
Cold Wave Grips Northern India as Temperatures Plunge

Cold Wave Grips Northern India as Temperatures Plunge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026