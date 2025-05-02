India's New Education Policy: Bridging Tradition with Modern Vision
Governor Haribhau Bagde praised India's new education policy, highlighting its alignment with traditional values and modern vision. Speaking at a workshop, he emphasized the policy's role in fostering creativity and intellectual growth, vital for India's development and reclaiming its status as a global leader.
Governor Haribhau Bagde praised the new education policy for aligning closely with Indian traditions and values. Addressing a workshop at Govind Guru Tribal University, Bagde noted how ancient Indian knowledge can offer a modern global vision.
He stressed the policy's role in nurturing creativity and intellect among students, critical for India's progress towards becoming a 'Vishwa Guru' or global teacher again. He highlighted the significant role of teachers and institutions in its implementation, calling them vital for instilling ideals through conduct.
Dr. Atul Kothari, National Secretary of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan, also addressed the assembly, underscoring the importance of the policy in education reform.
