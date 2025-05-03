Shooting Shocks Spartan College Campus in Inglewood

A shooting at the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, California, left two women injured on Friday afternoon. They were taken to the hospital, according to Inglewood Mayor James Butts.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m., triggering a robust police response, with law enforcement conducting a meticulous room-to-room search to ensure safety. Authorities affirm that the gunman is no longer believed to be on campus.

Spartan College offers diverse programs including pilot and technician training, and the site affected houses 500 students. Further details about the suspect's identity or motive remain undisclosed.

