Shooting Shocks Spartan College Campus in Inglewood

A shooting occurred at the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, California, involving two women who were taken to the hospital. The incident prompted a heavy police presence as authorities conducted a search. The suspect is believed to have left the campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Inglewood | Updated: 03-05-2025 06:17 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 06:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A shooting at the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, California, left two women injured on Friday afternoon. They were taken to the hospital, according to Inglewood Mayor James Butts.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m., triggering a robust police response, with law enforcement conducting a meticulous room-to-room search to ensure safety. Authorities affirm that the gunman is no longer believed to be on campus.

Spartan College offers diverse programs including pilot and technician training, and the site affected houses 500 students. Further details about the suspect's identity or motive remain undisclosed.

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

