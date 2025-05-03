Shooting Shocks Spartan College Campus in Inglewood
A shooting occurred at the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, California, involving two women who were taken to the hospital. The incident prompted a heavy police presence as authorities conducted a search. The suspect is believed to have left the campus.
A shooting at the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, California, left two women injured on Friday afternoon. They were taken to the hospital, according to Inglewood Mayor James Butts.
The shooting happened around 4 p.m., triggering a robust police response, with law enforcement conducting a meticulous room-to-room search to ensure safety. Authorities affirm that the gunman is no longer believed to be on campus.
Spartan College offers diverse programs including pilot and technician training, and the site affected houses 500 students. Further details about the suspect's identity or motive remain undisclosed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dramatic Dawn Shootout: Wanted Criminal Injured in Delhi Police Encounter
Arms Cache Uncovered Near Amritsar: BSF and Punjab Police Collaboration Bears Fruit
22 Naxalites, including 12 carrying Rs 40 lakh bounty, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.
22 Naxalites, including 12 carrying Rs 40 lakh bounty, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.
Delhi Police Crack Down on 'Dunki Route' Illegal Entry Racket