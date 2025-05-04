Tragedy Strikes IIT Kharagpur: A Growing Concern
A third-year BTech student, Mohammad Asif Qamar, was discovered hanging in his hostel room at IIT Kharagpur. This incident highlights a series of similar tragedies within the institution. IIT Kharagpur has initiated measures to support mental health, and an investigative committee is examining these occurrences.
A tragic incident unfolded at IIT Kharagpur on Sunday when Mohammad Asif Qamar, a third-year civil engineering student, was found hanging in his hostel room. The alarming discovery was made in the Madanmohan Malviya Hall, prompting immediate involvement from campus law enforcement.
This distressing event adds to a sequence of similar incidents at the institute, drawing attention to mental health challenges faced by students. In recent months, other students have also been discovered under tragic circumstances, indicating a potential pattern of underlying issues.
The administration at IIT Kharagpur has emphasized their commitment to student well-being, deploying mental health resources and installing private support systems. An official committee has been established to investigate and provide insights into these tragic events, with findings expected in three days.
