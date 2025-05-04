Left Menu

Schools Penalized for Textbook Exclusivity: A Legal Crackdown

Thirty-three private schools in the district have been fined Rs 1 lakh each for requiring students to buy textbooks from specific vendors and using non-state-approved textbooks. This violates the Uttar Pradesh Self-Financed Independent Schools Act. The district mandates prompt fine settlement, hinting at further legal action for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 04-05-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 16:42 IST
The district administration has taken decisive action against 33 private schools, imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each for obligating students to purchase their textbooks from select sellers and utilizing materials from private publishers. This practice contravenes state regulations.

An investigation, led by District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya, found these institutions in violation of the Uttar Pradesh Self-Financed Independent Schools (Fee Regulation) Act. The enquiry specifically targeted schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE).

The administration demands the fined schools to pay the penalties within a week and submit the transaction receipt to the district inspector of schools, with a warning of potential further action should they fail to adhere.

