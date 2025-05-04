Left Menu

NEET-UG 2023: Stricter Security Measures Amid Cheating Scandals

The NEET-UG exam was held across over 5,400 centers with stringent security to prevent malpractices following last year's irregularities. Over 22.7 lakh candidates registered. Incidents included detentions for cheating attempts and protests against dress codes. The NTA took extensive measures to maintain exam integrity and eliminate false information.

NEET-UG 2023: Stricter Security Measures Amid Cheating Scandals
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) unfolded amid heightened security measures at over 5,400 centers nationwide. Officials reported the participation of 22.7 lakh candidates, with final attendance data pending.

Security interventions followed last year's controversies encompassing paper leaks, resulting in expanded monitoring and safeguards. Authorities conducted mock drills, employed bio-authentication, and used mobile signal jammers to ensure smooth and secure examination processes.

In other developments, security intercepted various cheating attempts, including a scam for selling question papers and unauthorized dress code enforcement causing community protests. The Union education ministry and National Testing Agency remain vigilant to uphold exam sanctity.

