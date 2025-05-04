NEET-UG 2023: Stricter Security Measures Amid Cheating Scandals

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) unfolded amid heightened security measures at over 5,400 centers nationwide. Officials reported the participation of 22.7 lakh candidates, with final attendance data pending.

Security interventions followed last year's controversies encompassing paper leaks, resulting in expanded monitoring and safeguards. Authorities conducted mock drills, employed bio-authentication, and used mobile signal jammers to ensure smooth and secure examination processes.

In other developments, security intercepted various cheating attempts, including a scam for selling question papers and unauthorized dress code enforcement causing community protests. The Union education ministry and National Testing Agency remain vigilant to uphold exam sanctity.

