Empowering Education: Tamil Nadu's Progressive Stance for Women

Senior DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran criticized cultural norms in North India, highlighting Tamil Nadu's push for women's education. According to Maran, girls in Tamil Nadu benefit from government initiatives encouraging them to pursue higher education, unlike their northern counterparts.

Maran underscored the policies of the 'Dravidian Model' government under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, emphasizing the administration's inclusive mantra of 'Everything for everyone.' He noted that Tamil Nadu's boys and girls are equipped with laptops and confidence to face interviews or pursue further studies.

Maran praised Tamil Nadu as a forward-thinking state, citing its emphasis on education in both Tamil and English as a key draw for global companies. He attributed this progressive outlook to leaders like M. Karunanidhi, Anna, and M.K. Stalin.

(With inputs from agencies.)