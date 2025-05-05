Left Menu

Revamping Tribal Hostels: Biometric Systems and Digital Facilities Overhaul

The Tripura Tribal Welfare Department plans to implement a biometric attendance system in government-run tribal hostels to monitor student presence. With 164 hostels under its management, the department also aims to enhance facilities with digital libraries, smart classes, and solar lighting, ensuring improved living and learning conditions for students.

Agartala | Updated: 05-05-2025 10:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura Tribal Welfare Department will soon implement a biometric attendance system across all government-operated tribal hostels, according to officials.

Currently overseeing 164 hostels, including 43 under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), the department spends Rs 80 crore annually. Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma recently convened a meeting to enhance hostel operations for students, departmental Director Subhasish Das told PTI.

Das detailed plans to widen the biometric system's reach in a second phase and develop specialized software to monitor attendance. Other initiatives include elevating the food allowance amidst rising prices, introducing smart classes in 100 hostels initially, and providing 5G-enabled digital libraries. Sustainability efforts include the installation of solar lighting and a "clean and green" awards program. Das emphasized proposals for appointing hostel superintendents to streamline management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

