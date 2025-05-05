Revamping Tribal Hostels: Biometric Systems and Digital Facilities Overhaul

The Tripura Tribal Welfare Department will soon implement a biometric attendance system across all government-operated tribal hostels, according to officials.

Currently overseeing 164 hostels, including 43 under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), the department spends Rs 80 crore annually. Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma recently convened a meeting to enhance hostel operations for students, departmental Director Subhasish Das told PTI.

Das detailed plans to widen the biometric system's reach in a second phase and develop specialized software to monitor attendance. Other initiatives include elevating the food allowance amidst rising prices, introducing smart classes in 100 hostels initially, and providing 5G-enabled digital libraries. Sustainability efforts include the installation of solar lighting and a "clean and green" awards program. Das emphasized proposals for appointing hostel superintendents to streamline management.

(With inputs from agencies.)