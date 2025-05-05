Left Menu

Dakota State University Faces Unprecedented Student Protest Over Kristi Noem Honor

Dakota State University's decision to award an honorary doctorate to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has sparked student protests. The move drew opposition over Noem's immigration and anti-LGBT policies. Fear of retaliation and concern for international students' legal status contribute to tension, as students prepare to rally on graduation day.

Dakota State University Faces Unprecedented Student Protest Over Kristi Noem Honor
Dakota State University, nestled in rural South Dakota, has become the unlikely backdrop for a significant student protest against its decision to honor Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem with an honorary doctorate. The university administration's invitation to Noem, a controversial figure due to her past support for contentious federal policies, has brought politics to the campus.

In response, students have organized a rally to voice their opposition on graduation day. They are protesting against Noem's involvement in immigration oversight and her actions against the LGBT community during her tenure as governor. Concerns about repercussions and the impact on international students' legal status further contribute to the campus tension.

Despite the administration's praise for Noem's support of Dakota State's cybersecurity initiatives, many students and faculty disagree with the honorary degree. As anticipation builds, students are preparing for the rally, asserting their stance to reclaim their commencement ceremony and amplify their voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

