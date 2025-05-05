Left Menu

Historic Achievement: Ramkeval's Journey to Success

In Uttar Pradesh's Nizampur, Ramkeval, a 15-year-old, has become the first from his village to pass the 10th-grade boards. Despite economic hardships, he balanced work and studies, inspiring hope among villagers. Officials promised support for his future goals, making him a beacon of educational inspiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous achievement, 15-year-old Ramkeval from the remote hamlet of Nizampur in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district has become the first villager to clear the class 10 board exams since India's independence.

Ramkeval's journey is a testament to determination, as he juggled daytime odd jobs to support his family while dedicating nightly hours to his studies, using a solar lamp for illumination. Despite skepticism and financial struggles, his accomplishments have earned him recognition from District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi.

Celebrated by his family and village, Ramkeval aspires to be an engineer, with unwavering support promised for his continued education. His success has ignited renewed educational aspirations throughout the village, marking a significant cultural shift toward valuing academic achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

