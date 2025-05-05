Controversy Strikes NEET Exam: Sacred Thread Removal Sparks Protests

In a surprising turn of events, two individuals were arrested in connection to an incident where a NEET exam candidate was allegedly forced to remove a 'janivara,' a sacred thread worn by Brahmins, before entering the exam hall. This development, reported by police on Monday, has sparked considerable outrage.

Based on the candidate's complaint, an FIR was registered against two staff members at the test center. Both individuals, employed by an agency contracted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for frisking duties, were arrested but later released on bail due to the bailable nature of the offense.

This incident has ignited protests from the Brahmin community, demanding accountability and raising concerns about similar occurrences. Previously, a related incident was reported during the April Common Entrance Test, where sacred threads were forcibly removed.

(With inputs from agencies.)