Emergency UN Session: Addressing Iran's Protest Crisis

The U.N. Human Rights Council will convene an emergency session focused on the violent suppression of protests in Iran. At least 5,000 deaths have been verified amid ongoing demonstrations. The session aims to address the alarming use of force against protesters, drawing condemnation from U.N. rights chief Volker Turk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:20 IST
In an urgent move, the U.N. Human Rights Council is set to convene an emergency session in response to the ongoing crisis in Iran. The agenda will focus on the alarming level of violence being employed against demonstrators in the country.

An Iranian official has reported that the protests, which are the most significant since 2022, have resulted in the verification of at least 5,000 deaths. The situation has prompted the U.N. rights chief, Volker Turk, to publicly condemn the actions of the Iranian authorities.

The upcoming session aims to address these grave concerns and seek accountability for the excessive use of force against protesters, signaling the international community's heightened focus on Iran's human rights situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

