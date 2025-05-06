Girls Triumph in Mizoram Board Class 12 Exams

In a remarkable achievement, girls have outperformed boys in the Mizoram Board of School Education's class 12 examinations, demonstrating superior results in all three streams: science, arts, and commerce.

The results, announced on Tuesday, reveal that girls achieved an impressive pass percentage of 82.71, compared to the 79.198 per cent secured by boys. This year's overall pass percentage depicted a three per cent increase from last year, bringing it to 81.10 per cent.

Out of 12,105 students who appeared for the exams, a notable 81.10 per cent cleared them, while 18.14 per cent did not. Additionally, the results showed that 91 students qualified for compartmental exams. In subject-specific success, 80.13 per cent of 8,658 arts students, 85.63 per cent of 2,798 science students, and 74.42 per cent of 649 commerce students passed their examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)