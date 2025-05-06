Left Menu

IIM Calcutta Launches Transformative Leadership Program for Strategic Growth

IIM Calcutta has launched the 18th batch of its Executive Programme in Leadership & Management, targeting experienced professionals. The program, designed for leaders aiming to navigate complex challenges and drive business growth, combines online and campus education, focusing on strategic thinking, digital transformation, and financial decision-making.

In a rapidly changing business environment, there is an increasing demand for skilled leaders proficient in navigating uncertainty and driving strategic growth. IIM Calcutta, a renowned B-School, has responded to this need by launching the 18th batch of its Executive Programme in Leadership & Management.

Designed in collaboration with Emeritus, the program targets mid- to senior-level professionals, offering a mix of online sessions and campus immersions. Participants gain actionable skills in areas like strategic thinking, change management, and financial decision-making, making them well-equipped to tackle business transformation challenges.

Leading academic figures like Prof. Chetan Joshi and Prof. Debabratta Chatterjee from IIM Calcutta provide insights into leadership and organisational change, offering a comprehensive approach to advanced business education. The program promises a robust learning experience that combines theory and practical application to drive measurable business outcomes.

