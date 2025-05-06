IIM Calcutta Launches Transformative Leadership Program for Strategic Growth

In a rapidly changing business environment, there is an increasing demand for skilled leaders proficient in navigating uncertainty and driving strategic growth. IIM Calcutta, a renowned B-School, has responded to this need by launching the 18th batch of its Executive Programme in Leadership & Management.

Designed in collaboration with Emeritus, the program targets mid- to senior-level professionals, offering a mix of online sessions and campus immersions. Participants gain actionable skills in areas like strategic thinking, change management, and financial decision-making, making them well-equipped to tackle business transformation challenges.

Leading academic figures like Prof. Chetan Joshi and Prof. Debabratta Chatterjee from IIM Calcutta provide insights into leadership and organisational change, offering a comprehensive approach to advanced business education. The program promises a robust learning experience that combines theory and practical application to drive measurable business outcomes.

