IIM Calcutta Launches Transformative Leadership Program for Strategic Growth
IIM Calcutta has launched the 18th batch of its Executive Programme in Leadership & Management, targeting experienced professionals. The program, designed for leaders aiming to navigate complex challenges and drive business growth, combines online and campus education, focusing on strategic thinking, digital transformation, and financial decision-making.
- Country:
- India
In a rapidly changing business environment, there is an increasing demand for skilled leaders proficient in navigating uncertainty and driving strategic growth. IIM Calcutta, a renowned B-School, has responded to this need by launching the 18th batch of its Executive Programme in Leadership & Management.
Designed in collaboration with Emeritus, the program targets mid- to senior-level professionals, offering a mix of online sessions and campus immersions. Participants gain actionable skills in areas like strategic thinking, change management, and financial decision-making, making them well-equipped to tackle business transformation challenges.
Leading academic figures like Prof. Chetan Joshi and Prof. Debabratta Chatterjee from IIM Calcutta provide insights into leadership and organisational change, offering a comprehensive approach to advanced business education. The program promises a robust learning experience that combines theory and practical application to drive measurable business outcomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Digital Transformation: FIDOVN and Realsee Revolutionize Vietnamese Real Estate
Digital Transformation in Sports: Mandaviya Unveils Game-Changing Initiatives
Empowering Manufacturing: Suhana's Digital Transformation with Altizon's DFX Platform
Cricket's Digital Transformation: Players Becoming Their Own Broadcasters
Emperor Emeritus Akihito's Health Concerns: A New Chapter in Imperial History