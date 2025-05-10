Left Menu

Inflammatory Graffiti Sparks Tension in Karnataka College

Inflammatory graffiti targeting religious communities was discovered in a women's hostel at a Karnataka engineering college. The slogans, intended to provoke disharmony, led to a police investigation. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning students, while the college remains silent on the incident.

Updated: 10-05-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 13:50 IST
In Udupi, Karnataka, a controversial graffiti incident has stirred unrest at a prestigious engineering college, where inflammatory and obscene slogans targeting religious groups were found on a women's hostel bathroom wall.

The provocative slogans, discovered on May 7, have led police to register a case under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, aiming to address potential enmity and ill will between communities. A thorough investigation involving CCTV review and student interviews is underway, with preliminary indications pointing to possible involvement by a female student, though no suspects have been formally identified.

This issue has raised concerns over the increased frequency of polarising acts within educational environments. The administration of the college in Nitte, Karkala taluk, has yet to issue an official response regarding the escalating situation.

