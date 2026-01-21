Tragedy in Bannu: Policeman Killed in Militant Clash
A policeman was killed in a firefight between militants and peace committee members in Bannu, northwest Pakistan. The incident involved militants blocking a road, causing local unrest. Security forces have responded with a search operation. Several militants were also injured or possibly killed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:19 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
In northwest Pakistan's Bannu district, a tense clash between militants and local peace committee members resulted in the tragic death of a policeman on Wednesday.
The incident unfolded in Domel Bezan Khel, where militants had set up a checkpoint, blocking a critical road and striking fear among residents.
Police are conducting a search operation in response, aiming to restore peace and safety in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties
NATO Unites for Arctic Security: A United Front
Canada's Court Gives TikTok New Lease on Life Amid Security Concerns
ICC Rejects Bangladesh's Venue Change Request Amid T20 World Cup Security Concerns
Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Show Steals the Spotlight in T20 Clash