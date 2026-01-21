Left Menu

Tragedy in Bannu: Policeman Killed in Militant Clash

A policeman was killed in a firefight between militants and peace committee members in Bannu, northwest Pakistan. The incident involved militants blocking a road, causing local unrest. Security forces have responded with a search operation. Several militants were also injured or possibly killed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In northwest Pakistan's Bannu district, a tense clash between militants and local peace committee members resulted in the tragic death of a policeman on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded in Domel Bezan Khel, where militants had set up a checkpoint, blocking a critical road and striking fear among residents.

Police are conducting a search operation in response, aiming to restore peace and safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

