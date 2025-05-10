Weight Loss Revolution: How Health Companies are Riding the Drug Wave

Health and wellness companies are realigning their business models to include weight-loss drugs amidst a shifting landscape in weight management. The bankruptcy of WeightWatchers this week underscores the growing prominence of new blockbuster medicines and telehealth services in the industry.

Despite raising issues with federal regulators, some telehealth companies are thriving by selling unbranded versions of weight-loss medications, a significant part of their business strategy. Analysts suggest that partnerships with established drugmakers might be key to sustaining long-term success for these companies.

Heightened demand for weight-loss drugs is leading companies like The Vitamin Shoppe and GNC to enhance their product offerings with supplements tailored for users of these medications. However, regulatory obstacles within the industry reflect the challenges of maintaining profitability in the competitive weight management sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)