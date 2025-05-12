School Director Accused of Assaulting Student

A Class 12 student in the national capital has accused the director of a private school of assault. The alleged incident took place during a mediation session between the student and another classmate in the school's office.

According to police sources, the boy's sister attempted to intervene in the situation but was asked to leave the room by the director. Upon returning home, the student reported the incident to his family, leading them to seek medical treatment for his injuries and subsequently lodge a police complaint.

Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation into the matter based on the family's complaint, aiming to uncover the details surrounding the accusation against the school director.

