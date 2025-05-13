Girls Shine Brightest in CBSE Class 10 Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the class 10 results, with an impressive 93.66% of students passing this year. Notably, girls excelled, surpassing boys with a pass rate of 95%, compared to 92.63% for boys.

Transgender students also made significant strides, achieving a 95% pass rate, a substantial increase from last year's 91.30%. In terms of high achievers, 1.99 lakh candidates scored above 90%, with 45,516 surpassing the 95% mark.

Despite the overall positive results, over 1.41 lakh candidates will be appearing in compartment exams. Out of the 23,71,939 students who sat for the exams, a large segment continues to strive for academic redemption.

(With inputs from agencies.)