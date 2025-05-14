Schools Reopen in Punjab Border Districts Amid India-Pakistan Truce

Schools in five border districts of Punjab, adjacent to Pakistan, reopened after being closed for six days due to a military standoff between India and Pakistan, officials confirmed. This reopening follows a temporary shutdown ordered by the state government on May 8 amid escalating tensions across the border.

Although academic institutions in most of Punjab resumed activities earlier in the week, schools in the critical border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Fazilka, Ferozepur, and Gurdaspur remained closed until Wednesday. Educational activities primarily impacted these areas due to their proximity to the 553-kilometre stretch of the India-Pakistan border.

A teacher at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School in Amritsar said schools operated from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm following reopening, with Pathankot reporting an 80% attendance rate on the first day. In light of the situation's stabilization and after reaching a ceasefire agreement on May 10, normalcy returned, with bustling markets and the resumption of educational activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)