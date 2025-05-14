Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Calls for New Military Schools in Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav has urged the Indian government to establish six new military schools in Uttar Pradesh. Citing the tradition of patriotism and valour, he proposes these schools to instill discipline and prepare youth to protect national unity amid current strategic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:39 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Calls for New Military Schools in Uttar Pradesh
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, has called for the creation of six new military schools across Uttar Pradesh. He claims the state has a rich tradition of patriotism and sacrifice, which these schools would further reinforce. Yadav himself is an alumnus of the Rashtriya Military School in Dholpur.

He emphasizes how his alma mater instilled discipline and nation-first thinking, highlighting the school's motto 'Sheelam Param Bhushanam'—Character is the highest virtue. Yadav suggests that similar institutions in Lucknow, Saharanpur, Kannauj, Etawah, Varanasi, and Sant Kabir Nagar would train new generations to counter threats to national integrity.

This proposal arises amidst ongoing political discussions on national service and the armed forces' role in nation-building, especially in the wake of recent conflicts with Pakistan. Indian forces recently conducted precision strikes in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025