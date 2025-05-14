Akhilesh Yadav Calls for New Military Schools in Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, has called for the creation of six new military schools across Uttar Pradesh. He claims the state has a rich tradition of patriotism and sacrifice, which these schools would further reinforce. Yadav himself is an alumnus of the Rashtriya Military School in Dholpur.

He emphasizes how his alma mater instilled discipline and nation-first thinking, highlighting the school's motto 'Sheelam Param Bhushanam'—Character is the highest virtue. Yadav suggests that similar institutions in Lucknow, Saharanpur, Kannauj, Etawah, Varanasi, and Sant Kabir Nagar would train new generations to counter threats to national integrity.

This proposal arises amidst ongoing political discussions on national service and the armed forces' role in nation-building, especially in the wake of recent conflicts with Pakistan. Indian forces recently conducted precision strikes in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

