Kashmir Schools Reopen Amid Ceasefire, Bringing Hope and Relief

In a welcome development, educational institutions in Kashmir Valley's border districts, except those close to the Line of Control, reopened on Wednesday, signaling a return to routine after recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

Following a week-long closure due to hostilities, schools in Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora Districts are once again abuzz with student activity. Talib Dar, a student in Baramulla, shared, "We are very happy that there is a ceasefire and we can restart our studies." Zahoor Ahmad, a local teacher, reiterated the joy, noting, "Peace makes way for development and progress."

Both students and educators across the Valley expressed gratitude for the ceasefire, hoping for sustained peace. Abdul Majeed, a teacher, extended special thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in the ceasefire, emphasizing the importance of peace for educational progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)