Left Menu

Kashmir Schools Reopen Amid Ceasefire, Bringing Hope and Relief

Schools and colleges in Kashmir Valley's border districts, except near the Line of Control, reopened after hostilities between India and Pakistan eased. Students and teachers express joy and relief at resuming classes, emphasizing the importance of peace for progress. Ceasefire appreciated by all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baramulla | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:33 IST
Kashmir Schools Reopen Amid Ceasefire, Bringing Hope and Relief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a welcome development, educational institutions in Kashmir Valley's border districts, except those close to the Line of Control, reopened on Wednesday, signaling a return to routine after recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

Following a week-long closure due to hostilities, schools in Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora Districts are once again abuzz with student activity. Talib Dar, a student in Baramulla, shared, "We are very happy that there is a ceasefire and we can restart our studies." Zahoor Ahmad, a local teacher, reiterated the joy, noting, "Peace makes way for development and progress."

Both students and educators across the Valley expressed gratitude for the ceasefire, hoping for sustained peace. Abdul Majeed, a teacher, extended special thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in the ceasefire, emphasizing the importance of peace for educational progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025