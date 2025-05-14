Left Menu

JNU Suspends MoU with Inonu University Citing National Security

Jawaharlal Nehru University has suspended its academic partnership with Turkiye's Inonu University over national security concerns. The MoU, aimed at faculty and student exchanges, was put on hold amid tensions between India and Pakistan, influenced by Turkiye's support for Islamabad. This development might affect India's trade ties with Turkiye.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has halted its academic collaboration with Turkiye's Inonu University, citing concerns over national security. The academic memorandum of understanding (MoU) was initially signed on February 3, fostering faculty and student exchanges for three years.

This decision arises amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Recently, both nations agreed to cease military actions following days of cross-border drone and missile strikes. Turkiye's support for Pakistan has strained its relations with India, further impacting bilateral trade.

As a consequence of Turkiye's stance, there are increasing calls within India to boycott Turkish products and tourism. Leading online travel platforms, including EaseMyTrip and Ixigo, have issued advisories cautioning residents against traveling to Turkiye.

(With inputs from agencies.)

