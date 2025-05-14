Osmania University Partners with ISRO and NRSC for Space Technology Advancement
Osmania University signed an MoU with ISRO and NRSC for a five-year collaboration aimed at enhancing space technology education and skill development. The partnership will include new engineering and technology programs, joint certifications, and research initiatives, focusing on building expertise in critical space-based solutions.
- Country:
- India
City-based Osmania University has entered into a significant partnership with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) to advance education in space technology. Announced on Wednesday, the Memorandum of Understanding aims to bolster capacity-building over the next five years.
This agreement, signed by Osmania University's Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar Mulguramu and senior ISRO and NRSC scientists, will introduce innovative undergraduate and postgraduate courses focused on engineering and technology. Additional initiatives include joint certification, collaborative research, and live interactions with scientists stationed in Antarctica.
In a bid to cultivate skilled human resources for India's space sector, select students will be able to participate in research projects at NRSC. Prof Kumar highlighted the initiative's broader impact on fields like social sciences and commerce, while NRSC Director Prakash Chauhan stressed the urgent need for skilled experts to drive the country's space-based infrastructure forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modernizing India's Education System: The Key to Future Innovation
Suchitra Academy Leads with Global Education through Cambridge and IGCSE Integration
Supreme Court Questions BCI's Role in Law Education Reform
Cyber Breach on Rajasthan's Education Portal Stirs Memories of Abhinandan's Capture
Transforming Education and Innovation in India: PM Modi's Vision for the Future