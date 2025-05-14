Osmania University Partners with ISRO and NRSC for Space Technology Advancement

City-based Osmania University has entered into a significant partnership with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) to advance education in space technology. Announced on Wednesday, the Memorandum of Understanding aims to bolster capacity-building over the next five years.

This agreement, signed by Osmania University's Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar Mulguramu and senior ISRO and NRSC scientists, will introduce innovative undergraduate and postgraduate courses focused on engineering and technology. Additional initiatives include joint certification, collaborative research, and live interactions with scientists stationed in Antarctica.

In a bid to cultivate skilled human resources for India's space sector, select students will be able to participate in research projects at NRSC. Prof Kumar highlighted the initiative's broader impact on fields like social sciences and commerce, while NRSC Director Prakash Chauhan stressed the urgent need for skilled experts to drive the country's space-based infrastructure forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)