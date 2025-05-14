Left Menu

Odisha Boosts Education Quotas with SEBC Reservation

The Odisha government has introduced a new 11.25% reservation for Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) in educational institutions. This decision raises the total quota in education to 50%. The initiative aligns with NEP 2020 and aims to uplift marginalized communities through enhanced access and inclusion.

The government of Odisha has announced a pivotal move, allocating 11.25% of seats in educational institutions to the Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC). This decision raises the overall educational reservation quota in the state to a significant 50%.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in a cabinet meeting, emphasized this as a landmark decision within the government's tenure, ensuring that SEBC students receive equitable opportunities in education. He highlighted that while SEBC candidates had prior access to reservations in jobs, they lacked similar provisions in education.

The initiative, conforming with the National Education Policy 2020, seeks to enhance opportunities and inclusivity for marginalized communities, thereby increasing the gross enrollment ratio across Odisha. The decision has been hailed by many as a step towards promoting educational equity and access.

