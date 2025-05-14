India Halts Academic Ties with Turkey Amid Rising Tensions

India's diplomatic tension with Turkey has led to significant repercussions within the academic sector. Major universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia have suspended collaborations with Turkish institutions over national security concerns.

The decision follows Turkey's backing of Pakistan amid its conflict with India, prompting JNU to terminate a memorandum of understanding with Inonu University. This MoU aimed to foster faculty and student exchange until national security prompted its suspension.

Trade relations between India and Turkey are also affected as public sentiment leads to boycotts of Turkish products and travel cancellations, escalating the diplomatic strain.

