CUET-UG Exam Faces Technical Glitches in Srinagar
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG was cancelled at a center in Srinagar due to technical issues. The National Testing Agency announced rescheduling for affected students. In Delhi, similar chaos was reported, and some students missed the Noida exam due to traffic. The CUET-UG has received a record 13.5 lakh applications.
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG faced operational hurdles as it was cancelled for the second consecutive day at a center in Srinagar due to technical glitches, officials confirmed. The National Testing Agency (NTA) assured that the exam will be rescheduled for the impacted candidates in the near future.
While the exam commenced after a delay, logistical challenges persisted in several parts, including Rohini in Delhi, where students experienced chaos. Additionally, last-minute traffic issues in Noida led some candidates to miss the test altogether, raising concerns over the planning and execution of this national-level exam.
This year, the CUET-UG, which serves as a pivotal admission test for undergraduate courses with a record 13.5 lakh applicants, shifted entirely to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. Yet, it continues to face technical difficulties reminiscent of its debut edition last year, where scores had to be normalized due to multiple test shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
