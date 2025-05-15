IBS Welcomes New Students to a Transformative Learning Journey

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is set to welcome a new cohort of students to its nine campuses scattered across India, marking the start of classes on May 15, 2025. The institution is committed to offering a transformative educational experience through its esteemed MBA and PGPM programs.

The atmosphere is buzzing as both freshmen and returning second-year students prepare for the academic year. The latter are keen to guide the newcomers, sharing insights from their recent 14-week internships to help ease their transition into campus life.

Initial weeks at IBS promise an exhilarating mix of club events, professional development programs, and orientation sessions on all campuses. Freshers' Parties are also on the agenda, providing an opportunity for new students to forge friendships and immerse themselves in campus culture. IBS's 'Student Reporting Day' offers a grand introduction to academic life and campus resources, ensuring everyone feels at ease. In a bid to keep students and parents informed, IBS encourages following its social media for updates.

