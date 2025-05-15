Left Menu

Fire Consumes 3,000 Books at Delhi's SGGSCC Library

A major fire at the library of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce in Delhi destroyed over 3,000 books and disrupted semester exams. The fire, attributed to a short circuit, damaged the second floor, but left other sections largely unaffected. The college has switched to manual book issuance.

Fire Consumes 3,000 Books at Delhi's SGGSCC Library
A devastating fire at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce (SGGSCC) in north Delhi destroyed over 3,000 books on Thursday morning. The blaze, caused by a suspected short circuit, led to the cancellation of semester exams and forced the college to issue books manually.

The fire severely damaged the second floor of the library, which housed older volumes. However, the ground and first floors, containing newer editions, remained mostly unscathed, according to SGGSCC principal Jatinder Bir Singh.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the fire at 8:55 am, and eleven fire tenders managed to control the flames by 9:40 am. Exams scheduled for the morning were canceled, but afternoon exams proceeded as planned with alternative dates to be announced soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

