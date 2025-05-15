Tensions Erupt as Sacked Teachers Clash with Police in West Bengal

On Thursday night, a clash erupted between police and a group of dismissed school teachers protesting outside West Bengal Education Department's headquarters in an attempt to regain their jobs.

The educators, let go after a court annulled numerous appointments due to recruitment irregularities, had been staging a sit-in when police attempted to disperse them with force, leading to injuries.

Demonstrators, some of whom entered the department's premises earlier, demanded job reinstatement and a direct dialogue with the Chief Minister, amidst claims of police brutality.

(With inputs from agencies.)