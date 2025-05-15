Left Menu

Tensions Erupt as Sacked Teachers Clash with Police in West Bengal

A confrontation occurred between police and sacked teachers protesting outside West Bengal's Education Department. The teachers, who lost jobs due to recruitment irregularities, demanded reinstatement. As tensions rose, police used force to disperse protestors, prompting allegations of brutality and unresolved demands for a dialogue with the Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:08 IST
Tensions Erupt as Sacked Teachers Clash with Police in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday night, a clash erupted between police and a group of dismissed school teachers protesting outside West Bengal Education Department's headquarters in an attempt to regain their jobs.

The educators, let go after a court annulled numerous appointments due to recruitment irregularities, had been staging a sit-in when police attempted to disperse them with force, leading to injuries.

Demonstrators, some of whom entered the department's premises earlier, demanded job reinstatement and a direct dialogue with the Chief Minister, amidst claims of police brutality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

