India Revokes Security Clearance of Turkish Aviation Firm Amid Tensions

In a significant move, India's civil aviation ministry has withdrawn the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services India, part of Turkey's Celebi Aviation Holding. The decision, driven by national security concerns, was announced on Thursday.

The revocation follows popular unrest over Turkey and Azerbaijan's backing of Pakistan during recent hostilities with India. This includes a wave of Indian travelers cancelling holidays to these popular budget destinations.

Several entities, including Delhi's airport operator, have adjusted partnerships, while India's government heeds calls for further bans. The situation unfolded amid mounting tensions, sparking widespread political action and diplomatic reevaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)