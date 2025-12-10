Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Kerala Opposition Leader Challenges Chief Minister to Debate

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan challenges Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to a public debate, responding to questions about the UDF's stance on various government development initiatives. Satheesan counters allegations, challenges the government's record on projects like LIFE Mission and Vizhinjam Port, and criticizes handling of sexual misconduct allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:40 IST
The political climate in Kerala heated up on Wednesday as Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan issued a public challenge to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for a debate. This came after Vijayan raised questions about the Congress-led UDF's stance on several state development initiatives.

Satheesan, in a detailed Facebook post, responded to each query from the Chief Minister, particularly targeting issues like the LIFE Mission and Vizhinjam Port. He accused the government of taking undue credit while safeguarding leaders facing sexual misconduct allegations.

As Satheesan called for a debate, just ahead of key local body polls, the dialogue between the two leaders highlighted ongoing tensions surrounding Kerala's major infrastructure projects and the political strategies in play.

