Tensions Escalate as Kerala Opposition Leader Challenges Chief Minister to Debate

The political climate in Kerala heated up on Wednesday as Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan issued a public challenge to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for a debate. This came after Vijayan raised questions about the Congress-led UDF's stance on several state development initiatives.

Satheesan, in a detailed Facebook post, responded to each query from the Chief Minister, particularly targeting issues like the LIFE Mission and Vizhinjam Port. He accused the government of taking undue credit while safeguarding leaders facing sexual misconduct allegations.

As Satheesan called for a debate, just ahead of key local body polls, the dialogue between the two leaders highlighted ongoing tensions surrounding Kerala's major infrastructure projects and the political strategies in play.

(With inputs from agencies.)