Girls Triumph in Jamia Millia Islamia Class 10 Results

Jamia Millia Islamia announced its Class 10 results, highlighting the impressive performance of female students. With a 96.29% overall pass rate, female students excelled, achieving a 98.3% pass rate compared to 94.1% for males. Top scorers include Bushra Gauhar and Tausif Alam, both achieving 98.71%. Results are now accessible online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Jamia Millia Islamia has revealed its Class 10 results, with female students outshining their male counterparts. The university achieved an overall pass percentage of 96.29%, reflecting the strong academic performance of its students.

In a notable highlight, Bushra Gauhar and Tausif Alam emerged as the top scorers, each securing 98.71%, while Alisha Imran claimed the second spot with 98.57%. Tasmiya Afroz, Sadiqua Imbesat, and Sadia Bano shared third place with 98.29% each.

Vice Chancellor Asif, along with Registrar Rizvi, extended their congratulations to the students, particularly commending the girls for their outstanding results. The results are now accessible online through the university's official examination portal.

