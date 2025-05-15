Girls Triumph in Jamia Millia Islamia Class 10 Results

Jamia Millia Islamia has revealed its Class 10 results, with female students outshining their male counterparts. The university achieved an overall pass percentage of 96.29%, reflecting the strong academic performance of its students.

In a notable highlight, Bushra Gauhar and Tausif Alam emerged as the top scorers, each securing 98.71%, while Alisha Imran claimed the second spot with 98.57%. Tasmiya Afroz, Sadiqua Imbesat, and Sadia Bano shared third place with 98.29% each.

Vice Chancellor Asif, along with Registrar Rizvi, extended their congratulations to the students, particularly commending the girls for their outstanding results. The results are now accessible online through the university's official examination portal.

(With inputs from agencies.)