Left Menu

Ryanites Shine in CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Results

Students from Ryan Group of Schools in India delivered exceptional performances in the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Results. Top achievers across various streams secured impressive scores, often surpassing the 95% mark. Students credit consistent study habits and strong support from teachers and parents as keys to their success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 11:00 IST
Ryanites Shine in CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Results
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for Class 10 and 12, with Ryan Group of Schools' students achieving remarkable success across the country. Noteworthy performances were observed from metropolitan schools to those in growing towns, underscoring Ryan's focus on academic excellence.

The students excelled in various streams, with many surpassing the 95% mark. Among the top performers were Mst. Ayan Dutta from Ryan International, Bhopal, who secured a remarkable 99.20%, and Ms. Parneet Kaur from Noida Extension, who scored 99%.

These achievements reflect the dedication of students and the rigorous academic environment fostered by Ryan International Schools. Contributions from students, educators, and parents were highlighted as pivotal in attaining these outstanding results, while future aspirations of the students promise further contributions to society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025