Ryanites Shine in CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for Class 10 and 12, with Ryan Group of Schools' students achieving remarkable success across the country. Noteworthy performances were observed from metropolitan schools to those in growing towns, underscoring Ryan's focus on academic excellence.

The students excelled in various streams, with many surpassing the 95% mark. Among the top performers were Mst. Ayan Dutta from Ryan International, Bhopal, who secured a remarkable 99.20%, and Ms. Parneet Kaur from Noida Extension, who scored 99%.

These achievements reflect the dedication of students and the rigorous academic environment fostered by Ryan International Schools. Contributions from students, educators, and parents were highlighted as pivotal in attaining these outstanding results, while future aspirations of the students promise further contributions to society.

(With inputs from agencies.)