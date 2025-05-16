Ryanites Shine in CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Results
Students from Ryan Group of Schools in India delivered exceptional performances in the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Results. Top achievers across various streams secured impressive scores, often surpassing the 95% mark. Students credit consistent study habits and strong support from teachers and parents as keys to their success.
- Country:
- India
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for Class 10 and 12, with Ryan Group of Schools' students achieving remarkable success across the country. Noteworthy performances were observed from metropolitan schools to those in growing towns, underscoring Ryan's focus on academic excellence.
The students excelled in various streams, with many surpassing the 95% mark. Among the top performers were Mst. Ayan Dutta from Ryan International, Bhopal, who secured a remarkable 99.20%, and Ms. Parneet Kaur from Noida Extension, who scored 99%.
These achievements reflect the dedication of students and the rigorous academic environment fostered by Ryan International Schools. Contributions from students, educators, and parents were highlighted as pivotal in attaining these outstanding results, while future aspirations of the students promise further contributions to society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gwalior's Bright Star: Rimjhim Karothiya Shines in State Board Exams
Record-Breaking Results: Madhya Pradesh Students Shine in Board Exams
No merit lists, awarding of divisions in CBSE board exams to avoid unhealthy competition: Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
NDMC Schools Achieve 100% Pass Rate in CBSE Board Exams
Delhi Students Shine in CBSE Board Exams