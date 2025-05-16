Motive Behind Orebro's Tragic School Shooting Uncovered

Swedish authorities have concluded their investigation into the deadly mass shooting at Campus Risbergska in Orebro, finding no links to extremist ideologies. The tragic incident, which occurred in February, resulted in the loss of ten lives.

The gunman, identified as 35-year-old Rickard Andersson, was a former student at the school. Police describe him as a socially isolated individual with a permit for four firearms. His actions appear to be driven solely by his intent to end his own life.

Commander Henrik Dahlstrom indicated that Andersson's choice of location was influenced by his past connection to Campus Risbergska, shedding light on why the tragedy unfolded at this particular site.

(With inputs from agencies.)