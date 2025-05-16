Left Menu

Motive Behind Orebro's Tragic School Shooting Uncovered

Police investigation reveals no evidence of racist or radical motives in February's mass shooting at Campus Risbergska, Orebro. Rickard Andersson, the shooter, a former student at the school, took his own life after killing ten. His affiliation with the school likely influenced the location choice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:18 IST
Motive Behind Orebro's Tragic School Shooting Uncovered
gunman

Swedish authorities have concluded their investigation into the deadly mass shooting at Campus Risbergska in Orebro, finding no links to extremist ideologies. The tragic incident, which occurred in February, resulted in the loss of ten lives.

The gunman, identified as 35-year-old Rickard Andersson, was a former student at the school. Police describe him as a socially isolated individual with a permit for four firearms. His actions appear to be driven solely by his intent to end his own life.

Commander Henrik Dahlstrom indicated that Andersson's choice of location was influenced by his past connection to Campus Risbergska, shedding light on why the tragedy unfolded at this particular site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025