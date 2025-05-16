Hostel Horrors: Ragging Case Shakes Vikram University

A B.Tech student from Vikram University in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, was subjected to brutal ragging, prompting authorities to involve the police, officials reported on Friday.

The 20-year-old victim hails from Sagar district and was residing in the Shaligram Tomar hostel when the event unfolded. The attacks involved physical assault, threats, and destruction of personal property. It was by senior students, allegedly over competitive pressures, stated Madhavnagar police station in-charge Rakesh Bharti.

The university swiftly responded by expelling five students and collaborating with the police, as explained by Vice Chancellor Arpan Bharadwaj. The UGC's anti-ragging committee is also investigating the situation, awaiting a detailed report.

(With inputs from agencies.)