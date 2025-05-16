Hostel Horrors: Ragging Case Shakes Vikram University
A B.Tech student at Vikram University, Ujjain, faced severe ragging, resulting in a police case and the expulsion of five students. The victim from Sagar district was threatened, beaten, and had his clothes torn. The incident highlights competition-related pressures and has prompted action from the university and UGC.
A B.Tech student from Vikram University in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, was subjected to brutal ragging, prompting authorities to involve the police, officials reported on Friday.
The 20-year-old victim hails from Sagar district and was residing in the Shaligram Tomar hostel when the event unfolded. The attacks involved physical assault, threats, and destruction of personal property. It was by senior students, allegedly over competitive pressures, stated Madhavnagar police station in-charge Rakesh Bharti.
The university swiftly responded by expelling five students and collaborating with the police, as explained by Vice Chancellor Arpan Bharadwaj. The UGC's anti-ragging committee is also investigating the situation, awaiting a detailed report.
