Blaze Disrupts Coaching Institute in Central Delhi
A fire erupted at a coaching center in Central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, causing panic among students and staff. The Delhi Fire Services quickly responded, containing the blaze within an hour. Initial assessments point to a short circuit as the cause. Investigations continue.
A fire broke out in a coaching institute situated on the fourth and fifth floors of a building in central Delhi on Sunday, according to a Delhi Fire Services official.
The incident understandably caused panic among the students and staff, although, fortunately, there were no casualties reported.
Firefighters received an alert about the blaze on Bada Bazar Road in Old Rajinder Nagar at 11:08 am. Eight fire engines were dispatched promptly, and the fire was brought under control by 12:20 pm. Preliminary investigations indicate a suspected short circuit triggered the fire. Authorities are continuing their investigation.
