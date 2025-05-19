Left Menu

Stranded Scholars: The Visa Crisis Impacting International Students

Many international students in the US faced abrupt termination of their student visas, leading to uncertainty and disruption. Despite policy reversals, reinstating legal status remains complex. Students face emotional strain, potential financial instability, and obstacles in resuming studies or employment, underscoring the risks of studying in the US.

Updated: 19-05-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 10:51 IST
  • United States

Many international students suddenly found themselves stranded after their American visas were unexpectedly revoked. This abrupt policy shift under the Trump administration left them in limbo, prompting fears of deportation and feelings of instability.

Despite later attempts to reverse these decisions, students face complicated hurdles in restoring their legal status. Some were left without a pathway to return to the US, while others struggle with emotional and financial fallout from their uncertain status.

The controversial move saw over 4,700 students' study permissions canceled, based on an FBI database check. Amidst legal battles, questions remain about the fairness of the process and the broader implications for international students aspiring to study in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

