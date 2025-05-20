Left Menu

Parents Protest Unfair Fee Hikes at Delhi Public School

Parents rally against arbitrary fee hikes and student expulsions at Delhi Public School branches, urging government intervention and transparency. Despite court approaches and directives, issues persist, highlighting a lack of decisive action to protect educational rights and financial fairness for families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:47 IST
Parents Protest Unfair Fee Hikes at Delhi Public School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, parents of Delhi Public School students gathered outside the Directorate of Education to protest against arbitrary fee hikes and student expulsions. They demand government intervention and transparency in fee regulations.

DPS Dwarka expelled 32 students over unpaid fees. Vivek Jain of DPS Rohini emphasized paying state-approved fees only. Parents sought insights into a school fee regulation bill purported to protect student and parent interests.

Despite approaching the High Court, Aswani Makul from DPS Rohini criticized authorities for inaction. The Directorate's recent directive for DPS to reinstate students and avoid fee-related discrimination remains inadequately addressed. Stress and mental pressure on students persist amid this ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025