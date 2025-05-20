Parents Protest Unfair Fee Hikes at Delhi Public School

On Tuesday, parents of Delhi Public School students gathered outside the Directorate of Education to protest against arbitrary fee hikes and student expulsions. They demand government intervention and transparency in fee regulations.

DPS Dwarka expelled 32 students over unpaid fees. Vivek Jain of DPS Rohini emphasized paying state-approved fees only. Parents sought insights into a school fee regulation bill purported to protect student and parent interests.

Despite approaching the High Court, Aswani Makul from DPS Rohini criticized authorities for inaction. The Directorate's recent directive for DPS to reinstate students and avoid fee-related discrimination remains inadequately addressed. Stress and mental pressure on students persist amid this ongoing conflict.

